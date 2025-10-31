THE Lusaka High Court has entered a default judgment in favour of Lusaka businessman Harry Findlay in a matter in which he sued UPND member Frank Zimba, popularly known as ‘Fimba Upoke’, for libel and slander. High Court Judge Gaudentia Salasini has ordered Zimba to render a public media apology to Findlay, retracting the publications he made against him. In this case, Findlay had dragged Zimba to the Lusaka High Court, seeking damages for alleged defamatory remarks linking him and former president Edgar Lungu to drug trafficking. According to the judgment entered in default of appearance and defence granted in favour of Findlay, Justice Salasini ordered that Zimba remove the defamatory publications from his social media platform and declared that...