Skip to content
Guest Diggers
Cartoons
International
Polls
About Us
Advertise
Whistle-Blowers
Guest Diggers
Cartoons
International
Polls
About Us
Advertise
Whistle-Blowers
Home
Headlines
Opinion
e-Paper
Podcasts
Local
Business
Courts
Goal Diggers
Guest Diggers
Cartoons
Editor’s Choice
Lifestyle
International
Letters
1xBet Win 26
Advertise
Contact Us
About Us
Whistle-Blowers
Social Media
Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
RSS Feed
Privacy Policy
Mail
Login
Subscribe
FAQ
Log In
Subscribe
FAQ
Log In
Headlines
Local
Opinion
Business
Courts
Goal Diggers
e-Paper
Podcasts
Lifestyle
Headlines
Local
Opinion
Business
Courts
Goal Diggers
e-Paper
Podcasts
Lifestyle
1xBet Win 26
1xBet Win 26
BREAKING NEWS
DEC nabs Chanda of ‘Chanda na Kay’ for drug trafficking
News Diggers Edition 2370 Friday October 23, 2026
23rd October 2026
[TheChamp-Sharing count="1" total_shares="ON"]
[TheChamp-Sharing count="1" total_shares="ON"]
Opinion Poll
Do you agree that child defilers should be castrated?
Yes
(80%, 606 Votes)
No
(20%, 150 Votes)
Total Votes:
756
Started:
7th Apr 2025 @ 17:47
Ad
Trending
POPULAR
COMMENTED
LATEST
Today
Week
Month
All
Kaunda moved to Mwembeshi Prison, lawyer denied access
2,221 views
I’ve not retired; it’s up to HH to appoint whoever he deems fit – Milupi
1,645 views
Ex-Magistrate admits bribing voters in Mwandi
1,117 views
Govt suspends staff at Mondengwa Mini Hospital for negligence
413 views
Court convicts Chongwe doctor over K300,000 corruption
313 views
Judge threatens to eject losing Mwandi candidate from court
311 views
Police nab accountant over K5m theft
10,069 views
Joint taskforce captures Jay Jay Banda
6,390 views
I’ve not retired; it’s up to HH to appoint whoever he deems fit – Milupi
3,212 views
Govt suspends staff at Mondengwa Mini Hospital for negligence
3,039 views
Kaunda moved to Mwembeshi Prison, lawyer denied access
2,723 views
8 million Zambians unemployed – Report
2,602 views
ZNS officer detained for recruiting military personnel into NRPUP
21,326 views
HH fires deputy police IG
13,694 views
Joint taskforce captures Jay Jay Banda
10,383 views
Police nab accountant over K5m theft
10,069 views
NAPSA seeks to increase 10% contributions
9,758 views
Govt tightens security measures at airports
8,800 views
BOZ introduces new money: K200, K500 notes to hit the market
71,860 views
BoZ explains worn out bank notes in circulation
57,684 views
Lusaka-Ndola Dual Carriageway unveils tombstone
56,395 views
Meet Myaso, Zambia’s number one at grade 9
50,408 views
Army recruits sue Commander after dismissal
49,425 views
Only the Pope can direct Bishop Banda to step down – Caritas
Some sources set us up for disinformation – Mwamba
6 dead, 27 injured in Rufunsa road accident
KBF is misleading himself, we need youths in Parliament
News Diggers Edition 2370 Friday October 23, 2026
DEC nabs Chanda of ‘Chanda na Kay’ for drug trafficking
HH re-appoints presidential advisors
Zambia set for inaugural U15 FIFA World Cup
Latest e-Paper
Latest Podcast
Mind Your Business Episode 17 ; Guest: Vice President W.K Mutale Nalumango TOPIC: A voice from the VEEP as Zambia decides
Ad
Ad
Search