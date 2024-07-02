This past weekend saw two promising fighters from Ulemu Fight Academy, Chipego Simukuwa and Chomba Mwandila, step into the cage at the third IMPACT FC event in Lubumbashi, Congo DR. The event, which combines both professional and amateur bouts, provided a significant platform for the Zambian fighters to showcase their skills. Mwandila started the night with an impressive performance. In his opening amateur fight, he secured a victory by first round TKO against Congolese, Reuben Ilunga, ending his opponents night with a ground and pound, a result that highlighted his strength and technical ability. Mixed Martial Arts Zambia president and Ulemu Fight Academy Coach, Benjamin Bush, highlighted Mwandila’s dual qualities of humility and fierceness in the fight. “Chomba, you make...



