PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema has consoled the Copper Queens for starting their 2024 Paris Olympics campaign with a painful 3-0 defeat to group B rivals USA. Hichilema said the USA were the better side after humiliating Zambia as they search for a fifth Olympic gold medal. “Hard luck girls. Tonight the US was the better team. We live to fight another day,” Hichilema posted on his social media platforms after the game in Nice. Meanwhile, Zambia Sports Fans Patron Peter Makembo encouraged the Copper Queens to put behind their defeat to USA and focus on the remaining two matches against Australia and Germany. Makembo said the Copper Queens should not be discouraged by their poor start at Olympics but use their...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.