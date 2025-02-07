THE Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) has confirmed that the Zambia Women’s National Football Team will play two international friendly matches against Malawi during the upcoming FIFA window from February 17 to 26, 2025. FAZ General Secretary Reuben Kamanga noted that the friendlies were part of preparations for the highly anticipated Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) scheduled to take place in Morocco this July. “We are delighted to announce that the Copper Queens will be in action during the FIFA window with two international friendly matches against Malawi. These games have been organised as the first part of preparations for the WAFCON and give the newly appointed technical bench an opportunity to get down to work,” Kamanga said. He...



Subscribe This premium content is for paid ePaper subscribers. Already a member? Log in here