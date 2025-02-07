FAZ presidential aspirant Adrian Kashala has told critics questioning his eligibility to contest elections to “continue hallucinating.” Kashala, a former FAZ general secretary, insists that he is more than qualified to challenge incumbent Andrew Kamanga, emphasising his extensive experience in football management since 2002. Speaking after successfully filing his nomination ahead of the FAZ elections scheduled for March 29, 2025, in Livingstone, Kashala said no football administrator in the country could surpass his record. “I am 90 per cent eligible to stand as FAZ president. I’m eligible more than the people who are sitting in FAZ. The constitution does not segregate, and when they tell you that someone has to have three years of club experience, you must ask them,...



Subscribe This premium content is for paid ePaper subscribers. Already a member? Log in here