IN its quest to promote sports development in rural areas, the Ministry of Youth, Sport, and Arts, has officially launched the Rural Sport Development Programme in Kaputa District, Luapula Province. The initiative, spearheaded by the National Sports Council of Zambia (NSCZ), aims to foster grassroots participation in various sports disciplines while unearthing and nurturing talent in underserved rural areas. Speaking at the launch, Minister of Youth, Sport, and Arts Elvis Nkandu highlighted government’s unwavering commitment to using sports as a vehicle for social and economic transformation across Zambia. “This event is yet another milestone in our efforts to develop community sports across all districts in the country. Sport has the power to unite people, promote community cohesion, and empower the...



