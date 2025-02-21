FAZ has urged soccer fans to exhibit their best behaviour during the upcoming international friendly matches against Malawi’s Scorchers. Zambia will host Malawi in the first friendly match tomorrow, with the second fixture set for Tuesday, February 25. Both matches will take place at Woodlands Stadium in Lusaka. FAZ Communications Manager Sydney Mungala said both teams would field their strongest squads, promising an exciting football spectacle for fans. “We urge the fans to be at their best behaviour as this is a FIFA-friendly match where all the protocols will be observed. Both teams are fielding their strongest sides and will provide a perfect football feast,” Mungala said. He confirmed that all 28 players summoned by coach Nora Hauptle had reported...



