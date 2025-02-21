THE Zambia Premier League (ZPL) in collaboration with the Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) has taken a major step toward improving officiating standards with the introduction of the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) system. The development has been welcomed by league stakeholders, including ZPL Chief Executive Officer Joseph Chimpampwe, who believes the move will enhance the game’s credibility and instill confidence in match officiating. Speaking on the sidelines of a VAR workshop, Chimpampwe highlighted the significance of the initiative, recalling an earlier pilot programme during the ABSA Cup. However, since the trial, little progress had been made, leaving many stakeholders questioning the league’s commitment to modernising officiating. “Of course, it’s a welcome move,” Chimpampwe said. “As you remember, a pilot was...



