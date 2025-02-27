SANTO DOMINGO, DOMINICAN REPUBLIC - OCTOBER 17: Players of Zambia enter the pitch prior to the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup Dominican Republic 2024 Group D match between Brazil and Zambia at Felix Sanchez Stadium on October 17, 2024 in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic. (Photo by Buda Mendes - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

THE Zambia Under-17 Women’s National Team has its eyes fixed on setting a new record by securing back-to-back World Cup qualifications, an achievement never before accomplished at any level in Zambian football. The Copper Princess, led by coach Carol Kanyemba, are leaving nothing to chance as they prepare for next month’s crucial FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup qualifiers against Tanzania. The Copper Princesses will face Tanzania in back-to-back encounters as they aim to secure qualification for the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup, set to be held in Morocco. In an interview after Wednesday’s training session at the Toyota Arena, Kanyemba acknowledged the difficult task ahead, emphasising the need for hard work and determination as her team seeks to secure a...