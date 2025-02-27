ZAMBIA National Women’s Team captain Barbara Banda has emphasized the importance of team effort, as the Copper Queens prepare for the WAFCON tournament. The prolific striker was unable to find the back of the net in Zambia’s narrow 3-2 defeat to Malawi on Tuesday. Speaking after the match, Banda said every player in the squad had a role to play, not just in scoring goals but in contributing to the overall team performance. “In the Copper Queens squad, everyone can score. It’s not about me but all about the team,” Banda said. “We have to look at all the angles of how a player is performing. It’s not every time that you expect me to score, but there is always...



Subscribe This premium content is for paid ePaper subscribers. Already a member? Log in here