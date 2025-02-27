NETBALL Zambia (NZ) General Secretary, Prichard Ngoma, has raised concerns over the sluggish pace of sports development across federations, attributing it to inadequate resource distribution, poor management, and lack of strategic planning. Ngoma lamented the limited financial support from both the government and corporate institutions, stating that many federations receive little to no assistance. He said the focus on international competitions, rather than grassroots development had further hindered progress in sports. “As federations, we need to evaluate our programmes and ensure a laid-out plan is put forward so that results are monitored and evaluated,” Ngoma said. He also highlighted unskilled leaders as a critical issue within sports administration. Ngoma noted than many administrators were appointed or elected based on popularity...



Subscribe This premium content is for paid ePaper subscribers. Already a member? Log in here