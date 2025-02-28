THINGS got a bit heated at Football House yesterday with disqualified vice-presidential aspirant Pivoty Simwanza almost engaging Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) president into a physical fight. Simwanza, a former FAZ executive committee member, was among the candidates whose nomination for the second top job was unsuccessful due to failing an integrity test. Yesterday, he was hoping that his appeal would succeed, but unfortunately it was thrown out by the appeals committee, much to his displeasure. A video circulating on social media shows Simwanza being forcefully removed from an office as he attempted to charge at Kamanga. The scene is chaotic, with people trying to restrain Simwanza and prevent the situation from escalating further. Some of the notable people who...



