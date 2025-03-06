ABSA Bank has officially unveiled a K6.5 million budget for the 2025 ABSA Cup, which is set to kick off on March 15 with a preliminary round featuring ten provincial champions. As part of its commitment to the growth of Zambian football, ABSA has increased the prize money for the tournament winners from K800,000 to an impressive K1 million. The runners-up will also see their earnings rise, pocketing K400,000. Speaking at the launch, ABSA Bank Managing Director Mizinga Melu emphasised the bank’s dedication to uplifting Zambian football and ensuring clubs have the necessary resources to grow and thrive. Melu noted that ABSA views football as more than just a sport as it is a unifying passion that represents perseverance and...



