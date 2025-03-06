Zambia Team Picture during the 2024 TotalEnergies U20 Afcon COSAFA Qualifier Semi Final Match between Zimbabwe and Zambia at ABB Stadium in Maputo on the 03 October 2024 © Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

Zambia Team Picture during the 2024 TotalEnergies U20 Afcon COSAFA Qualifier Semi Final Match between Zimbabwe and Zambia at ABB Stadium in Maputo on the 03 October 2024 © Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

THE Zambia Under-20 Men’s National Team has officially commenced preparations for the Côte d’Ivoire 2025 TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), with head coach Boyd Mulwanda naming a 38-member provisional squad. The team, which regrouped yesterday in Lusaka, consists primarily of players who played a crucial role in securing Zambia’s qualification for the tournament, scheduled to run from April 26 to May 18 in Côte d’Ivoire. Additionally, Mulwanda has introduced some fresh faces as he looks to assemble a competitive squad capable of making an impact on the continental stage. While the local-based players have already begun training, the technical bench is closely monitoring some foreign-based players expected to join in the final stages of preparations. Zambia finds itself in...