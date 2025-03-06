AS the race for the Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) presidency heats up, aspirant Keith Mweemba, proprietor of MUZA FC, has outlined an ambitious vision to transform the country’s football governance. Promising a new era of transparency, accountability, and innovation, Mweemba and his team are committed to restoring the love of the game and elevating Zambian football to greater heights. Mweemba’s blueprint for change includes a major overhaul of broadcasting rights, ensuring local and international media houses have fair access to Super League games. “We shall grant fair broadcasting rights to both local and international media institutions to ensure a win-win situation that will not only popularise the game and increase revenue. Weekends will be lit as as local TV...



Subscribe This premium content is for paid ePaper subscribers. Already a member? Log in here