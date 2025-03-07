FIFA has issued a warning to FAZ regarding potential third-party interference following a proposal by the National Sports Council of Zambia (NSCZ) to establish a transitional committee to oversee football affairs in the country. In a letter addressed to FAZ, and copied to CAF, FIFA’s Chief Member Associations Officer, Elkhan Mammadov, reminded the Zambian football authorities that every member association of FIFA is required to manage its affairs independently, without undue influence from external entities, including government bodies. Mammadov cited Articles 14 and 19 of the FIFA Statutes, which emphasise the freedom national football associations have to manage themselves without interference. Mammadov’s response followed a February 27, 2025, letter from the NSCZ Director/CEO proposing several measures, including the formation of...



