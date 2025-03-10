ICONIC boxer Esther Phiri has hit back at critics questioning her return to the ring, making it clear that financial struggles are not behind her comeback. Phiri, who is set to fight Zimbabwe’s Nyasha Muzambi in an exhibition bout on March 29, 2025, at the More Fire International Boxing Championship in Lusaka, emphasised that she had always been financially disciplined and did not need to fight out of desperation. “Despite whatever I’ve been going through, I just want to tell my fans that I’m not coming back because I’m hungry or broke. I was not careless with my money. I made my own foundation, and I’ll never be a beggar,” Phiri said. The Zambian boxing icon, who once dominated the...



