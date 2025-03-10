KANSANSHI Dynamos FC have set their eyes on winning the one million Kwacha rich ABSA Cup after returning to the competition for the second time in their history. Club vice president Chisanga Siame said Kansanshi is not just coming to participate in the ABSA Cup but to compete with the favourite teams from the Super League. “Kansanshi Dynamo has always looked forward to this opportunity,” Siame said in an exclusive interview with Goal Diggers. “Every team in the ABSA Cup is a big team, and we all have a chance to win. Cup games are unpredictable, and small details can determine the outcome.” The Solwezi-based side, currently competing in the National Division One, has drawn Super League outfit Green Buffaloes...



Subscribe This premium content is for paid ePaper subscribers. Already a member? Log in here