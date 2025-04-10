IN a surprising upset, Atletico Lusaka yesterday stunned defending champions Red Arrows to walk away from Nkoloma Stadium with three points. The champions were already lagging behind in the title race before Simon Malaya killed their dreams with his 90th minute winner. The result lifted Atletico out of the relegation zone, moving them to 14th position with 36 points. A visibly disappointed Arrows assistant coach Kalililo Kakonje lamented the lack of urgency from the Airmen. “This is a very disappointing result today. We expected a different result, but this is football. I thought we didn’t play our usual game today and our players were on the flat side, while Atletico accounted for themselves very well. They looked more hungry and...



