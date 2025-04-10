ZAMBIA Under-21 hockey teams are facing a race against time as they prepare for the Junior Africa Cup (AFCON), with coaches appealing for urgent financial and material support to enable the squads to travel and compete at the continental event. The Junior Africa Cup, which also serves as the qualification tournament for the 2025 Junior Hockey World Cup, will take place in Windhoek, Namibia from April 18th to 25th. Zambia will be represented by both the men’s and women’s Under-21 national teams, whose preparations have been commendable despite being marred by serious resource challenges. Under-21 women’s team coach, Victor Kumwenda, who unveiled an 18-member squad for the prestigious tournament, has called on the government and corporate sponsors to come forward...



