THREE Zambian Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) fighters will step into the cage this weekend at the prestigious Versus Fight Night 13 tournament scheduled for April 19 at Heartfelt Arena in Pretoria, South Africa. The Zambian trio of Gilbert Ndlovu, Mutinta Mweene, and Miracle Chipito is set to battle seasoned opponents in what promises to be a thrilling night of professional and amateur combat sports action. Zambia’s reigning Africa Championship gold medalist Gilbert Ndlovu, fighting in the welterweight division, is slated to face South Africa’s Kevin Nsiona, who enters the bout with a record of 3-1 in a highly anticipated bout during the prelims which will begin at 17:00 CAT. Ndlovu, known for his explosive grappling and disciplined striking, is expected...



Subscribe This premium content is for paid ePaper subscribers. Already a member? Log in here