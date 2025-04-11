FAZ General Secretary Rueben Kamanga has urged the Zambia Under-17 Women’s National Team to continue working hard to secure another World Cup qualification and defend the COSAFA title. The Copper Queens have intensified preps for a crucial World Cup qualifier and the COSAFA title defence. Speaking to the squad ahead of its two-legged World Cup qualifier against Benin, Kamanga reflected on the team’s historic participation in the 2024 FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup in the Dominican Republic. “Last year we went to the World Cup and we had an experience and now all of us are getting used to the experience we had in the Dominican Republic,” Kamanga said. “Again, we want to have an experience at the next edition...



