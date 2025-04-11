NKANA’s leading goal scorer, Idris Mbombo, says he is not focused on clinching the Golden Boot award this season. The Congolese forward remains fully committed to helping his team secure a top-two finish in the 2024-2025 MTN Zambia Super League, a position that guarantees qualification for the prestigious CAF Inter-club Championships. With just three matches left before the season concludes, Mbombo currently sits second on the Super League top scorers’ chart with 11 goals, one behind Power Dynamos’ red-hot striker Titus Chansa. Mbombo, who has rediscovered his scoring touch with six goals in Nkana’s last six outings, emphasised the importance of collective success over individual accolades. “It is not about me getting the goal, it is about the team to...



