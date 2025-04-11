ZAMBIA’S dreams of a historic Under-17 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) title came crashing down in brutal fashion as the Junior Chipolopolo suffered a humbling 6-1 defeat to a ruthless Burkina Faso side in the quarterfinals at Laarbi Zaouli Stadium in Casablanca, Morocco. Despite reaching the quarterfinals for the first time in their history, Zambia collapsed under the weight of pressure, as the Young Stallions ran riot with a clinical attacking display. A hat-trick from Asharaf Tapsoba, a brace from Halidou Diakite, and a header from Mohammad Fofana sealed an emphatic win for Burkina Faso, who booked their spot in the semifinals and continued their perfect run at the tournament. Burkina Faso struck early, opening the scoring in the 11th...



Subscribe This premium content is for paid ePaper subscribers. Already a member? Log in here