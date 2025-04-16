WORLD soccer governing body FIFA has directed the Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) to hold its reconvened Elective Annual General Meeting (AGM) within the next 21 days. FAZ General Secretary Reuben Kamanga confirmed the development in a statement issued by Communications Manager Sydney Mungala, after receiving communication from FIFA Chief Member Associations Officer Elkhan Mammadov. FIFA has also cautioned against any recourse to ordinary courts following the court injunction that halted the March 29, 2025, AGM. “As for your request for guidance in this situation, please note that we are of the opinion that the Annual Elective General Meeting (AGM) must be immediately reconvened to take place in 21 days (in accordance with article 21 paragraph 3 of the FAZ...



