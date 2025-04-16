ZAMBIA Under-20 National Team coach Boyd Mulwanda has described Group A of the TotalEnergies CAF Under-20 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) Egypt 2025 as “a fair group”. Zambia will compete in Group A alongside hosts Egypt, Sierra Leone, South Africa and Tanzania at the Junior AFCON which will run from April 27 to May 18, 2025. “I think the group is fair. When it comes to Under 20 most of the teams which go there go with players who are making first time appearance so it can’t be a problem for us. We have to be ready to face any team we will be in the same group with,” Mulwanda said. Mulwanda said he was happy with the efforts shown...



