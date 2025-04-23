THE Zambia U-17 Women’s National Team has set up camp in Lome, Togo, ahead of Saturday’s decisive FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup final round, second leg qualifier against Benin. Carol Kanyemba’s 21-member squad touched down at Gnassingbé Eyadéma International Airport at 11:11 local time yesterday aboard an Ethiopian Airlines flight, marking the beginning of the final stretch in the Copper Princesses’ bid for back-to-back World Cup appearances. Zambia heads into the tie with a 2-1 advantage from the first leg, played at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola. Captain Mercy Chipasula starred in the first leg, scoring a brace to give Zambia a crucial edge going into the final 90 minutes. The return leg will be played at a neutral venue...



