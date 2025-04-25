Switzerland based FC Zurich winger Joseph Sabobo Banda being welcomed by U-20 Team Manager after he joined the squad in Egypt ahead of the TotalEnergies U20 AFCON Kicking off on April 27. Picture courtesy of FAZ.

Switzerland based FC Zurich winger Joseph Sabobo Banda being welcomed by U-20 Team Manager after he joined the squad in Egypt ahead of the TotalEnergies U20 AFCON Kicking off on April 27. Picture courtesy of FAZ.

SWITZERLAND based FC Zurich winger Joseph Sabobo Banda is oozing with confidence ahead of the Zambia U-20 national team’s opening match at the TotalEnergies U-20 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), which kicks off this weekend in Egypt. Drawn in Group A alongside the hosts Egypt, Sierra Leone, South Africa, and Tanzania, the Young Chipolopolo will begin their AFCON campaign on April 27 with a crucial tie against Sierra Leone. Banda, who is one of the latest additions to the Zambian U-20 camp, believes a strong start will set the tone for a successful tournament. The teenage winger emphasized the importance of teamwork and faith as he joined the squad in Egypt ahead of the continental showpiece, which will run until...