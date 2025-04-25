SWITZERLAND based FC Zurich winger Joseph Sabobo Banda is oozing with confidence ahead of the Zambia U-20 national team’s opening match at the TotalEnergies U-20 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), which kicks off this weekend in Egypt. Drawn in Group A alongside the hosts Egypt, Sierra Leone, South Africa, and Tanzania, the Young Chipolopolo will begin their AFCON campaign on April 27 with a crucial tie against Sierra Leone. Banda, who is one of the latest additions to the Zambian U-20 camp, believes a strong start will set the tone for a successful tournament. The teenage winger emphasized the importance of teamwork and faith as he joined the squad in Egypt ahead of the continental showpiece, which will run until...