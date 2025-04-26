THE Zambia U-17 women’s national team will today step onto the pitch in Lomé, Togo, with one mission, to secure a second consecutive FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup appearance. However, standing in their way is a determined Benin side, hoping to make history by qualifying for their first-ever global tournament. Today’s fixture, the second leg of the final qualifying round, will be played at the Stade de Kégué, a neutral venue selected after Benin’s home game was moved to Togo. Zambia heads into the clash with a narrow 2-1 advantage from the first leg held at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola, thanks to a brace from influential captain Mercy Chipasula. Head Coach Carol Kanyemba has expressed both optimism and caution...



