MUTONDO Stars yesterday reignited their survival hopes with a stunning 1-0 victory over CAF Confederation Cup-bound ZESCO United at Arthur Davies Stadium in Kitwe. Striker Godfrey Chibanga was the hero of the day as he nodded home the decisive goal from a Chris Mwansa cross in the second half. The win not only shocked the Ndola giants but also lifted Mutondo Stars out of the relegation zone, sparking fresh hope of staying in the top flight with just one round of matches remaining. ZESCO United, already assured of a second-place finish and a CAF Confederation Cup slot, appeared to lack urgency, and Mutondo capitalised on their complacency. The loss, while inconsequential to ZESCO’s league standing, was a massive morale booster...