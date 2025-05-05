THE Under-18 and Under-20 women’s national handball teams have made the country proud by winning the 2025 Zone 6 IHF Trophy Tournament, securing qualification to the 2025 IHF African Championship. The regional event was held in Harare, Zimbabwe from April 28 to May 3, featuring teams from across Southern Africa. In a dominant display, the Zambia U18 team defeated hosts Zimbabwe 30-22 in the final to claim the championship title. The young squad showcased superior tactical discipline and physical endurance to outplay their Zimbabwean counterparts and cap off an intriguing campaign with a trophy. Meanwhile, the U20 team emerged victorious in a thrilling, high-scoring final against Malawi, narrowly edging their opponents 39-38 in one of the most intense matches of...