UNDER-20 national team coach Boyd Mulwanda remains hopeful of progressing to the knockout stages of the ongoing TotalEnergies U20 AFCON tournament, despite a goalless draw against hosts Egypt in the second Group A match played on Saturday night. Speaking in a post-match interview after the stalemate at the Suez Canal Authority Stadium in Ismailia, Mulwanda expressed confidence that qualification was still within reach for the Young Chipolopolo boys, who are currently second from bottom with two points in a five-team group. “It is still open for us to qualify to the knock out stage because in our group we are five. So all we need is just to win one game and we will qualify to the next round,” Mulwanda...