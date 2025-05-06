FAZ president Andrew Kamanga is hopeful that football will be spared another embarrassment, following the postponement of the AGM in Livingstone with delegates already gathered. Kamanga hopes Friday’s election will proceed as planned and prove to be a success. Writing in his weekly column, Kamanga said the election season should not drag on further as it was hurting the game. “This week is very crucial in redefining the course of our game as we go to the polls. We are hopeful that this election season will not drag on further as it is hurting our core football business. In a season, we should be celebrating our under-17 boys and girls qualifying to the FIFA World Cup and our under-20 lads...