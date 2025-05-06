THE Zambia U-20 national team will today take to the field again as it searches for a first win at TotalEnergies U20 AFCON against Tanzania. Zambia’s last match resulted in a goalless draw against hosts Egypt in the second Group A match which was played on Saturday night. Zambia’s opening fixture at the tournament also resulted in a goalless draw against Sierra Leone. Speaking to FAZ media, Monday, Zambia U20 coach Boyd Mulwanda said the team was positive and was working to ensure that it got its first win at the tournament. “Yesterday with the boys we did recovery, it was good that there were no injury concerns and everyone looked positive from yesterday’s recovery. Today this morning we had...