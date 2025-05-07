ZAMBIA bolstered its hopes of advancing to the knockout stages of the TotalEnergies U-20 Africa Cup of Nations with a dramatic and hard-fought 1-0 victory over Tanzania in a Group A clash at the Suez Canal Authority Stadium in Ismailia last night. In a tense and closely contested encounter, it took a Video Assistant Referee (VAR) intervention in the final minute of injury time to tip the scales in Zambia’s favour. The Young Chipolopolo were awarded a late penalty after Tanzanian defender Ismail Ally clumsily brought down Emmanuel Mutale inside the box. The referee initially dismissed the incident, waving play on, but after a VAR review, the decision was overturned, resulting in a penalty that sent the Zambian bench into...