MINISTER of Sports Elvis Nkandu says government will take action to resolve the conflict between Chipolopolo striker Fashion Sakala, FAZ president Andrew Kamanga and National Team coach Avram Grant. Sakala has not featured for the national team since falling out with Grant during the last AFCON tournament, which took place in January and February, 2024. On Tuesday, the striker dropped a bombshell when he took to social media to accuse the FAZ president of being dishonest. Sakala, among other things, claimed that Kamanga instructed him to respond to a message he had received from Grant with insults. Addressing the saga during an appearance on Lusaka Radio, Wednesday, Nkandu said it was time for government to get involved. “The Zambian people...