AFTER the May 29 halted FAZ Elective Annual General Meeting (AGM) in Livingstone, attention will turn to Kabwe today as Football House reconvenes its Elective AGM, a decisive moment that will shape the future of Zambian football for the next four years. With four presidential hopefuls in the running, Keith Mweemba, Adrian Kashala, Emmanuel Munaile and incumbent Andrew Kamanga, the stage is set for a fiercely contested election. Each candidate has promised to bring forth a unique vision for the future of Zambian football. Keith Mweemba has positioned himself as the perfect candidate for unity and transformation. “With less than 24 hours to go before the Elective Annual General Meeting in Kabwe, my team and I wish to pledge servant...