REIGNING champions, Zambia, have departed for Windhoek, Namibia, to defend their title at the 2025 COSAFA Girls’ Under-17 Championship, set to take place from May 10 to 17 in Namibian. The Copper Princesses boarded a South African Airways flight early Thursday morning, carrying with them a strong record and a determined mindset to retain their regional crown. Head coach Carol Kanyemba, who led Zambia to last year’s title and recently secured back-to-back FIFA U17 Women’s World Cup qualifications, acknowledged the pressure that comes with being defending champions but expressed confidence in the team’s readiness. “We are going into this tournament as defending champions and we know it will not be easy because every team will bring their best against us,”...