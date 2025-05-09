ADRIAN Kashala has criticised FAZ for what he calls “deep-rooted management failures at Football House,” citing the sidelining of Fashion Sakala as a symptom of broader systemic issues. Speaking during a press conference held in Lusaka yesterday, Kashala questioned the decision-making processes within FAZ, emphasising that favoritism and mismanagement were hurting national team morale and development. The FAZ presidential aspirant said it was unfortunate that the association had sidelined a number of players, not just Fashion Sakala, who had been brave enough to expose FAZ. “When we come to players, and it’s not only Fashion Sakala, there’s another young man who has been sidelined. A lot of players bleed. They are actually complaining. We relate with most of them. And...