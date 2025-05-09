THE U-20 national team faces a crucial test today as it takes on regional rivals South Africa in the final Group A match at the 2025 Egypt TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Ismailia. Currently sitting third in Group A with five points from one win and two draws, the Young Chipolopolo Boys will be aiming for victory to secure a spot in the quarterfinals of the continental showpiece, which also serves as a qualifier for the 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup. The encounter against South Africa carries added emotional weight for Zambia, who are seeking revenge after a 2-1 defeat in the final of the 2024 COSAFA Championship. Fresh from a 1-0 win over Tanzania in their previous...