Natasha Chileshe of Zambia challenged by Fatima Houana of Mozambique during the 2025 COSAFA U17 Girls Championship match between Zambia and Mozambique at Hage Geingob Stadium in Windhoek on the 10 May 2025 © Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

Reigning U17 COSAFA Cup champions Zambia have kicked off their title defence in emphatic fashion, cruising to a dominant 4-0 victory over Mozambique in their opening Group B match at the Hage Geingob Stadium in Windhoek, Namibia. A brace from captain Ruth Mukoma, along with goals from Grace Phiri and debutant Natasha Kasema, ensured the Copper Princesses claimed all three points and went top of the group in commanding style. Mukoma set the tone for the encounter with a brilliant strike in the 6th minute, giving Zambia an early lead and settling any nerves in the camp. Ten minutes before halftime, Grace Phiri doubled the advantage after finishing off a well-worked move initiated by Beatrice Njobvu, giving Zambia a 2-0...