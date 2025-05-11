ZAMBIA U20 coach Boyd Mulwanda has expressed disappointment following the team’s early exit from the 2025 TotalEnergies U-20 Africa Cup of Nations, after a 1-1 draw with South Africa in their final Group A fixture. The result saw the young Chipolopolo finish fourth in the group with six points, despite going unbeaten throughout the tournament. Draws against Sierra Leone, Egypt, and South Africa, coupled with a lone win over Tanzania, proved insufficient to secure a place in the knockout stages. Speaking after the game, Coach Mulwanda admitted that the failure to convert chances cost them dearly. “Very disappointing. We needed to have won this game in the first half. We created a lot of scoring opportunities. It was just a...