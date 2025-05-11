ZESCO United were crowned champions of the 2024 ABSA Cup after edging defending champions Red Arrows 4-2 on penalties in a pulsating final played at Woodlands Stadium in Lusaka. The dramatic encounter, graced by Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) patron and Republican President Hakainde Hichilema, ended 1-1 in regulation time before being decided from the spot. ZESCO’s triumph was sealed by striker Alex Bazo Ngonga, who calmly slotted home the decisive penalty, while veteran Red Arrows forward James Chamanga missed his effort, tilting the balance in ZESCO’s favour. The game kicked off with Red Arrows dominating early proceedings, creating numerous opportunities but failing to convert due to poor finishing in the final third. ZESCO drew first blood in the 27th...