ZAMBIA’S sporting excellence took centre stage at the 2024 National Sports Council of Zambia (NSCZ) Awards Gala, where Copper Queens captain Barbra Banda and world-renowned bodybuilder Paul Mwanza emerged as the Sports Personalities of the Year. Barbra Banda, who earlier in the year made history by winning the 2024 African Women’s Footballer of the Year award, was named Sportswoman of the Year at a colourful award gala held at Mulungushi International Conference Centre. The prolific striker edged out strong contenders including swimmer Mia Phiri and talented motorsport racer Leah Hygate. In the men’s category, Paul Mwanza, the first African to win the prestigious World Strongman Championship, was named Sportsman of the Year. Mwanza triumphed over tough competition from 2024 Olympic...