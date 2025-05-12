FOLLOWING a thrilling 2025 ABSA Cup final at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium that saw ZESCO United defeat Red Arrows 4-2 on penalties after a 1-1 draw, Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) president Keith Mweemba and ABSA Bank Zambia Chief Executive Officer Mizinga Melu have reaffirmed their commitment to growing their partnership after 18 years of great success. FAZ president Keith Mweemba underscored the value of continuity and corporate partnerships in developing the game. “FAZ has always had a good relationship with ABSA and we hope to continue with that. As I stated, all the good things, we need to carry on with them. FAZ is an institution with perpetual succession so you just don’t look at the past. I think we...