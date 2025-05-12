FIFA President Gianni Infantino has extended his heartfelt congratulations to newly elected Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) President Keith Mweemba, following his victory at the reconvened elective Annual General Meeting held on May 9, 2025, in Kabwe. In an official letter dated May 11, 2025, Infantino expressed FIFA’s unwavering support for Mweemba and his executive as they embark on a new chapter in Zambian football administration. “Please accept my warmest greetings and sincerest congratulations for your recent election as President of the Football Association of Zambia,” reads part of the letter. “Your knowledge and leadership, your passion and experience will undoubtedly have an important impact on the development of our beautiful game in Zambia. Convinced of the potential of football...