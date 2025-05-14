THE Copper Princesses have stormed the semifinals of the 2025 COSAFA Under-17 Girls Championship after thrashing Mauritius 9-0 in their final Group B fixture played at the Hage Geingob Stadium in Windhoek, Namibia, yesterday. The emphatic win sees the defending champions finish the group stage unbeaten and top of the table with six points, sealing their place in the knockout phase of the regional youth competition. The latest triumph followed a dominant 4-0 victory over Mozambique in their opening game. Zambia’s goal-scoring spree was led by Hellen Banda, who netted a sensational hat-trick. Precious Mwape added a brace, while Gift Chisha, captain Ruth Mukoma, Esther Makoti, and Esther Ngabwe each contributed a goal to complete the rout. The Copper Princesses...