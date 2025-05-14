ZAMBIA national team midfielder Kelvin Mubanga Kampamba is safe and in good spirits following violent clashes in Tripoli, Libya, where he currently plays for Al Madina SC. The Ministry of Youth, Sport and Arts has assured that it is working closely with relevant government agencies to secure Kampamba’s safe return to Zambia. The ministry confirmed the development through a formal statement issued yesterday by Ministry of Youth Sports and Arts, Principal Public Relations Officer Nchimunya Ng’andu that it had established direct contact with Kampamba and was actively monitoring the deteriorating security situation in the Libyan capital. “We want to assure the nation and the football community at large that Mr. Kelvin Mubanga Kampamba is safe,” Ng’andu stated. “We spoke with...