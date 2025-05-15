CHIPOLOPOLO striker Songa Chipyoka has signed a three-year deal with Israeli Premier League side Hapoel Petah Tikva, marking a major step forward in his professional career. The move comes after a successful one-year loan spell from ZESCO United. Chipyoka’s transfer to the Israeli club, which recently earned promotion to the top-flight league, was facilitated by Zambian FIFA agent Nawa Kaka of Next-Gen Sports Agency in collaboration with his Israeli partner, Nir Karin. During his loan tenure at Hapoel Petah Tikva, the 20-year-old forward impressed with consistent performances, netting eight goals and contributing eight assists. His contributions were pivotal in the club’s promotion campaign, earning him a permanent place on the team ahead of the 2025/26 season. The highly-rated striker, who...